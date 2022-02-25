Woodbridge waiter met with gun after dine-and-dash

A waiter at Uncle Julio’s restaurant in Woodbridge was met with a gun when he chased down a group of teens who ate and ran.

Prince William police say:

On February 23 at 8:54PM, officers responded to Uncle Julio’s located at 14900 Potomac Town Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a larceny. An employee of the restaurant reported to police that after dining at the establishment, a group of teenaged males fled on foot to the parking lot without paying.

The employee followed the juveniles to the parking lot where one of them brandished a firearm and made threats towards the employee.

Shortly after the interaction, the group left the area in a gray Nissan sedan. The employee returned to the restaurant and notified the police.

No shots were fired during the incident. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A Hispanic male, with a heavy build, short black curly hair, a beard, and a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm

Last seen wearing a black shirt, and black pants with a firearm tucked in the waistband