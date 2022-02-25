Car plows into Thai restaurant, driver faces DUI charge

Authorities charged a man with DUI after a car slammed into a Thai restaurant on Thursday, February 24, in North Stafford.

A county sheriff’s spokesman tells us:

On February 24th at 1:25 p.m. Deputy M.L. Jacobeen responded to a crash at 432 Garrisonville Road. He arrived to find a silver Nissan Altima had crashed into an unoccupied red Ford Mustang in the business parking lot, pushing the Mustang into Nara Thai Cuisine. Fortunately, there were no injuries inside the restaurant.

The investigation revealed Anthony Johnson, 45, of Stafford, drove the Altima from the Medical Plaza, across Travis Lane, into the grass and over the curb while increasing speed. His vehicle stopped after smashing into the Mustang, but the tires continued to spin producing smoke. Deputy Jacobeen detected an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Johnson. Johnson was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and a search warrant for blood was executed.

Upon his release from the hospital, Johnson was charged with DUI, driving suspended, registration violations, no seatbelt and no insurance. The magistrate released Johnson on an unsecure bond, so there is no booking photo.