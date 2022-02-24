185 plunge into Potomac River, raise $85,000 for Special Olympics

The 2022 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Virginia raised $85,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Virginia. The event was Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge.

A total of 185 people plunged into the Potomac River during the event, while 400 others looked on.

The Prince William County Police Department coordinated the event, which marked the return of the Polar Plunge for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated this year, in addition to the Prince William police, the county Sheriff’s Office, Manassas Police, Manassas Park Police, Haymarket Police, Fairfax County police, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Arlington County Police, Warrenton Police, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, the Virginia Department of Corrections and the Leesylvania State Park Rangers.

Multiple vendors helped to make the event a success:

Alamo Drafthouse

Autobahn Indoor Speedway and Events

Buffalo Wild Wings

Carhartt, Domino’s Pizza

Elite Shooting Sports

Fraternal Order of Police – Battlefield Lodge #43

Lustine Toyota Woodbridge

Olympia Moving

Prince William County Police Association, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

Youth for Tomorrow

Wawa Convenience Store

Money raised during the Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics, which law enforcement officers support throughout the U.S. and in 45 countries.