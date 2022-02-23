Girl, 3, nearly abducted from Manassas Mall while sitting with family

Escobar Quest [Photo: Prince William police] Ellington [Photo: Prince William police

A 3-year-old girl was nearly abducted at Manassas Mall.

At 6:15 p.m. Monday, February 21, officers went to the mall at 8300 Sudley Rd. near Manassas to investigate an attempted abduction.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 3-year-old girl, was sitting with her family in the food court when they were approached by an unknown woman, later identified as the accused.

During the encounter, the accused took the victim’s arm and demanded she go with her, police said.

The victim’s family members intervened and grabbed the victim before notifying mall security, who contacted the police.

The child was not injured and was turned over to a family member.

Jesica Jaqueline Escobar Quest, 44, of 12447 Iona Sound Drive in Bristow, is charged with attempted abduction, police said. She was held on a $5,000 bond.

Meanwhile, a man faces charges in a separate case after police learned a teenager ingested an illegal narcotic given to him by a family member.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, police went to a home near Manassas to investigate a child abuse allegation. The investigation revealed

that earlier that day, the victim, a 13-year-old male juvenile, ingested a prescription

narcotic that was given to him the evening prior by a family member, police said.

The victim was turned over to the custody of a family member.

Jonathan Larry Ellington, 49, of Manassas, is charged with felony child neglect. He was held without bond.