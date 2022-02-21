Police seek tips in Woodbridge cold case murder of 21-year-old mother

Eight years later, police in Prince William County are still searching for a killer who shot a woman in cold blood in a grocery store and left empty-handed.

Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero, 21, was killed on February 21, 2014, at the former Platanillos Grocery and Jewelry store at 14342 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge.

Eight years ago today, Coca-Romero was murdered shortly before 9 p.m. A second female store clerk was also shot and wounded and recovered.

The Prince William County Police Department, with help from the FBI, continues to work the case. A $20,000 reward is offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for this murder.

The Police Department previously released video surveillance footage that showed three men, dressed in all dark-colored clothing with their faces covered, entering the store and proceeding directly to the counter where Glenda, the other injured employee, and a customer were standing.

Both Glenda and the employee were shot during the altercation before the suspects fled the business. The customer was not injured. A third employee was also inside the store at the time of the incident and was unharmed.

The suspects were in the store for less than 20 seconds. No property or money was taken during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000 or by submitting an online tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.