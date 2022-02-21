Chisley-Missouri hired as new police major, first black woman to serve in role

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham appointed a number two.

The department tapped Kimberly C. Chisley-Missouri as its new assistant chief. Major Chisley-Missouri is the first African-American woman to serve as an assistant chief with the Prince William County Police Department.

She replaces Major Dawn Harman, who retired in December 2021.

Chisley-Missouri is a native of Washington D.C. and has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience, beginning her career with Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in 1990 where she assigned as a patrol officer. Major Chisley-Missouri was first promoted in 1998 and served in various assignments, including patrol, the Disciplinary Review Division, Office of Human Resources, and indirect support of then-chief Charles Ramsey.

In a command-level role, Chisley-Missouri was promoted to captain in 2007, serving in patrol before being assigned to the Internal Affairs Division then as the Deputy Director of the Youth Investigations Division.

At the rank of commander, Chisley-Missouri returned to patrol where she earned the Crime Reduction Award in 2011 and then Commander of the Year in 2012 for her keen sense of addressing crime, her coordination with other agencies, and her outstanding commitment to the community.

Chisley-Missouri was promoted to assistant chief in 2014, where she oversaw the Corporate Support Bureau. The following year, Chisley- Missouri commanded the Internal Affairs Bureau before retiring from MPD in 2018.

Chisley-Missouri attended Howard University and has completed the Certified Public Manager Program at George Washington University.

On February 28 Chisley-Missouri will join the Prince William County Police Department and assume her new role as the Assistant Chief of the Support Services Division overseeing the Administrative Bureau, Animal Control Bureau, Criminal Justice Academy, and Personnel Bureau.

According to the department’s press release, the county searched for Chisley-Missouri nationwide. Newsham served as the Metropolitan Police Chief before becoming the top cop in Prince William County in January 2021.