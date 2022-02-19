In-person Polar Plunge returns today in Woodbridge

The Prince William County 2022 Polar Plunge will take place in person today in Woodbridge.

The event will be held at Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive.

There will be live music, games, door prizes, food trucks, and law enforcement displays. There will also be a costume contest.

The event culminates with a plunge into the Potomac River. The river water temperature was about 46 degrees at 8:45 p.m. Friday, February 18, according to USGS data.

Over the past week, the water temperature increased by about five degrees.

Residents are encouraged to come out and cheer on the plungers. Registration and check-in begin at 11 a.m., and live music and the other activities are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A costume contest begins at 1:15 p.m., and the official plunge starts shortly after that.

There is on-site parking near the beach and marina at Leesylvania State Park, and all plungers will receive a parking pass.

The Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics, which law enforcement officers support throughout the U.S. and in 45 countries.