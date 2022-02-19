Deputy uses cruiser to stop driver traveling over 100 mph on Route 1

A Stafford County sheriff’s deputy used his car to stop a driver traveling at speeds of over 100 mph on Route 1 on Friday, February 18, 2022. [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] Carlisle

A Stafford County man faces charges after a pursuit in the county’s northern section.

On Friday, February 18 at 10:51 p.m., a deputy was traveling on Route 1 north when he saw several vehicles traveling over 100 mph, headed south near Clearview Lane near Peets Coffee Shop in Boswell’s Corner.

The deputy reversed direction and caught up to one of the vehicles, a grey Chrysler 300 with no taillights, as the vehicle entered the Interstate 95 North ramp from U.S. 1., a sheriff’s spokesman said.

After entering the highway, the Chrysler accelerated to over 115 mph and weaved between motorists as the suspect attempted to elude Deputy Jett.

The deputy broke off his pursuit at the Prince William County line. However, the driver exited I-95 onto Russell Road and headed back to Route 1 south in Stafford County, this time blowing past another deputy at 91 mph, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The deputy reestablished the pursuit until the suspect lost control near the crucifix at Telegraph Road and Route 1. The suspect spun out and briefly stopped but then tried to drive away again.

The spokesman added that the deputy used his vehicle, making contact with the Chrysler to end the pursuit.

The deputy ordered the driver out of the vehicle and arrested him.

A spokesman said that Carlisle, 28, of Stafford, is charged with DUI, eluding, reckless driving, and aggressive driving. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.