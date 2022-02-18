3 shooting incidents reported in Prince William

At 4:02 a.m. today, police officers at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located at 2300 Opitz Boulevard in Woodbridge were notified that a woman was being treated at the facility for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance were driving in the Dumfries area when gunshots were fired.

A round struck the acquaintance’s vehicle and the victim in the lower body. The acquaintance drove the victim to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Police learned the shooting stemmed from an altercation observed before the victim and the acquaintance left the area.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported. There is no suspect description at this time.

In an unrelated incident involving gunfire, on Thursday, February 17 at 6:27 p.m., officers responded to the Rosemary Ridge Apartments located in the 7600 block of Cupids Dart Court near Manassas.

Residents told police that they heard multiple gunshots in the area before an unknown man was seen attempting to enter an unoccupied vehicle.

Unable to get into the vehicle, he got back into a sedan and fled the area before police arrived.

While investigating the incident, the unoccupied vehicle that the suspect attempted to enter was found to have sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles.

No injuries or additional property damage were reported. The man is described as black, with a heavy build, driving a white Chrysler sedan with tinted windows.

Finally, in another unrelated incident involving gunfire earlier at 5:17 p.m, officers responded to investigate the destruction of property in the 17600 block of Hampstead Ridge Court near Dumfries between 8 p.m. February 16 and 3:40 p.m. on February 17.

Residents of the home reported to police that they heard a loud bang late in the evening on February 16. The following day, a resident observed a bullet hole in the garage door.

The investigation revealed that a round was fired from outside, which traveled through the garage door and into the home before being lodged in a wall.

No injuries or additional property damage were reported.