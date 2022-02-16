Suspects escape, 5 cops injured following chase ending in Woodbridge

This morning, five Virginia State Police troopers were injured in a vehicle pursuit that ended in Woodbridge.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Fairfax County Police alerted Virginia State Police to a 2012 Ford Fiesta – reported stolen from New York, was traveling south on Interstate 495 across the American Legion Bridge.

When a Fairfax County Police Officer attempted to stop the car, the Ford sped off over 100 mph. The officer pursued the vehicle and called for backup.

As the stolen vehicle approached Exit 158 on I-95 south, in Prince William County, the troopers attempted to slow the car and contain it by positioning their cars around it.

The Ford rammed one of the trooper’s vehicles twice, which caused the police vehicle to spin out and spark a chain reaction crash among a total of three troopers’ vehicles. The Ford kept going.

State police began searching the immediate area for the stolen vehicle. They located it a short time later abandoned in a restaurant parking lot in the 2400 block of Prince William Parkway.

State police and Prince William County Police K9 teams responded to this location. Shortly after 8 a.m., a 19-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending, police said.

The search continues for two additional male suspects who also fled the stolen Ford Fiesta. State police are working with Prince William County Police to determine if there is any connection between the two missing suspects and a silver 2012 Honda Civic that was reported stolen from a residence on Paxton Street in Lake Ridge at approximately 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.

The Honda’s Virginia license plates are VHU-7931.

Anyone with information related to this ongoing incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or #77 on a cell phone or email to [email protected].

Emergency crews took five troopers to a nearby hospital to treat minor injuries. All were treated and released, a police spokeswoman says.

No other vehicles were damaged or involved in the initial crash.