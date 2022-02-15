Stafford Supervisor Crystal Vanuch seeks GOP nomination for 7th Congressional District

Crystal Vanuch added her name to a growing list of Republicans vying to represent Virginia’s new 7th Congressional District.

Vanuch has served on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors since 2020 and serves as the Chair both this year and last year.

The 7th District was redrawn to include eastern Prince William County, Stafford County, Fredericksburg, west to Culpeper. Abagail Spanberger (D) represents the District and is mounting a campaign to keep her seat despite the fact her home in Richmond’s western suburbs no longer sits the congressional district.

“President Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the radical Democrats in Washington are failing Virginia families, parents, law enforcement, and small businesses. As a result of their extreme policies, we have record-high inflation, gas prices that are through the roof, and a stagnant economy,” said Vanuch in a press release. “Instead of fighting for her constituents, Abigail Spanberger has voted for Biden’s progressive agenda 100% of the time. Enough is enough. We need new leaders who will stand up for Virginia families and deliver results that improve our community and quality of life.”

During her time on the Board of Supervisors, Vanuch has supported efforts to bring new commercial development to the county that does not include new residential homes. Last year, she lauded the announcement of two new Amazon distribution centers that will soon open in Stafford but rallied against the new Downtown Stafford development next to the county’s courthouse that will see at least 1,000 homes built.

She also secured pay increases for members of the county’s sheriff’s office and fire and rescue department. Vaunch was born in Prince William County and is the daughter of a retired county police officer.

Now a small-business owner in the healthcare field, Vanuch advocates for terminally and chronically ill patients to access affordable treatments for their conditions.

Her husband, David, is a former Gunnery Sergeant in the Marine Corps who served in Iraq and now works for the Federal Government. Prior to serving on the Board of Supervisors, Vanuch spent four years on the Stafford County Planning Commission.

According to the Federal Elections Commission, at least 10 Republicans are seeking the nomination for the 7th District seat. They include Virginia State Senator Bryce Reeves, Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross, Gina Ciracia of Woodbridge, who lost a bid for a Virginia House of Delegates seat in 2021, and Gary Adkins of Stafford.