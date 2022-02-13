Teacher spat on student during mental breakdown, police said

On Tuesday, February 8, a School Resource Officer at Fred Lynn Middle School at 1650 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge began a joint investigation with Child Protective Services to investigate an alleged assault by a teacher.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy suffered a mental health crisis on school grounds on Friday, February 4. During the encounter, school staff, including a teacher, temporarily restrained the student in an attempt to keep him from harming himself or others, police said,

After being released, the teacher, identified as the accused, spat on the student before the parties separated. The incident reportedly took place in a classroom during school hours, police said.

During the encounter, other school personnel reported the matter to the school administration, who then notified CPS. No injuries were reported.

On Friday, February 11, following the investigation, the accused, a Prince William County Public School teacher, was charged.

Eselyn Maheia, 46, of 36 Kelly Way in Stafford, is charged with assault and battery, police said. A court date is pending.