Stafford man faces charges in death of toddler

A Stafford man has been indicted and arrested after the drowning death of his three-year-old son.

On September 16, 2021 at 1:19 p.m., deputies and detectives of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Fleetwood Farm Road for the report of a drowning.

The investigation revealed a three-year-old child had drowned in an above ground pool in his backyard while under the care of his father.

Daniel Neely was indicted by a grand jury on felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child charges. Neely is charged and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.