Sting leads to mother-son arrest outside county courthouse

On February 9 at 2:51 p.m., the two Stafford sheriff’s units conducted surveillance at a Best Western Inn at Aquia Town Center.

They were looking for a suspect wanted in Stafford County for attempted malicious wounding and conspiracy. First Sergeant D.F. Purcell, Jr. observed a suspect leave the hotel and travel south on Route 1. With an arrest team in place, deputies stopped the suspect in front of the courthouse.

The suspect was removed from the vehicle and arrested. Deputy F.A. Martinez also went to the scene with K-9 Mija, and the dog found Pringles chips can that had been hot glued, containing an array of suspected controlled substances, a Stafford sheriff’s spokesman said.

Deputies also arrested two other suspects during the traffic stop.

Brandon Gray, 26, was held without bond on the original warrants and received a $3,000 bond on the additional three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Michelle Gray, 54, the first suspect’s mother, is charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute and held on a $2,000 bond.

Mitchell Smith, 28, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled paraphernalia. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.