News School Board could take action on masks if law delayed to July 1 By Potomac Local News Published February 10, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:29PM Parents and teachers protest mask mandates at a February 2, 2022 Prince William County School Board meeting. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News #Prince William County Public Schools