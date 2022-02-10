News Deputy talks about saving injured hawk from I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes By Rick Horner Published February 10, 2022 at 11:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:38AM A hawk was found to be stranded on the HOV lanes on Interstate 95 and had to be rescued by Stafford County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division. [Photo: Stafford sheriff's office] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Crime #Locals Only #News