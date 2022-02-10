News

Deputy talks about saving injured hawk from I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes

By Rick Horner
A hawk was found to be stranded on the HOV lanes on Interstate 95 and had to be rescued by Stafford County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division. [Photo: Stafford sheriff's office]

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