Teen pistol-whipped during pot-smoking session

A teenager thought to have been shot actually suffered a pistol-whipping in Woodbridge.
Just after 7 p.m. Monday, February 7, a 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital after someone struck the teen with a gun. The blow caused the teen to lose consciousness, leading police to think he had been shot.
Police learned the victim had been assaulted and determined his injuries were non-life-threatening. Police are searching for an assailant.
The victim was in the area to smoke pot, police said.
More from Prince William police:
On February 7 at 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the 14100 block of Big Crest Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an initial report of a shooting with injuries.
Upon arriving in the area, officers located a 17-year-old male juvenile with what was reported to be a gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid to the victim until rescue personnel arrived at the location.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be from an assault and non-life threatening. The investigation revealed that the victim arranged to meet some acquaintances near the above area to smoke marijuana.
While in the area, the victim was approached by multiple black males who demanded his property before assaulting him. During the altercation, one of the suspects brandished a firearm before physically striking the victim with the firearm causing the victim to temporarily lose consciousness.
The victim eventually regained consciousness and notified a family member who contacted emergency services. All of the suspects fled the area prior to police arriving in the location.
At no time were shots fired during the incident. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.
No property was reported missing. No further suspect description is available at this time.