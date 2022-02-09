Teen pistol-whipped during pot-smoking session

A teenager thought to have been shot actually suffered a pistol-whipping in Woodbridge.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, February 7, a 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital after someone struck the teen with a gun. The blow caused the teen to lose consciousness, leading police to think he had been shot.

Police learned the victim had been assaulted and determined his injuries were non-life-threatening. Police are searching for an assailant.

The victim was in the area to smoke pot, police said.

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