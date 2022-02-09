Farm-use license tag sparks traffic stop, arrest

A sheriff’s deputy spotted a farm-use license plate on a vehicle parked at a hotel on Route 17 in Stafford County.

Now authorities charge he misused the plate and possessed prescription drugs.

A press release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, Green Acres, even Old MacDonald’s Farm… all places you could expect to see a Farm Use tag. The Warrenton Road hotel corridor, not so much. A Farm Use tag, that would have been more aptly named a Pharmaceutical Tag, led to the arrest of a suspect this weekend.

On February 5th at 8:46 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett witnessed a Dodge SUV with Farm Use tags drive along Warrenton Road and park at the Excel Inn. The vehicle stayed there a few minutes before pulling back out onto Warrenton Road again.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Christopher Terrebonne, 41, of Stafford. Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to assist with his K-9 Mija, and the dog alerted on the vehicle. A suspected controlled substance was subsequently found in the vehicle.

Terrebonne was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and the misuse of Farm Use tags. He was held on a $2,500 bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.