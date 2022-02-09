News Decision on $7.5 million Brooke Road fix expected Feb. 15 By Rick Horner Published February 9, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:40AM Rains that fell on December 4, 2020 led to a washout on Brooke Road in Stafford County. [Photo: Jason Pelt] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News