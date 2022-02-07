Couple in car robbed at gunpoint in Woodbridge

A masked man robbed a couple at gunpoint in Woodbridge.

On Monday, February 7 at 12:48 a.m., officers responded to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge, across from Todos Supermarket in Marumsco Plaza, to investigate a robbery. A 28-year-old man told police that he and a woman were sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot when a masked man approached and brandished a firearm.

The man demanded money and property from the victim and his acquaintance during the encounter. At one point, the man struck the victim several times before grabbing his throat.

The suspect eventually fled in a black-colored Chevrolet sedan. The victim left the area and contacted the police. No injuries were reported. A phone and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing.

The man is described as black, wearing a black mask, a red jacket, and gloves.

In an unrelated incident, someone fired shots into a house in Triangle.

At 12:24 p.m. Sunday, February 6, officers went to the Southampton Apartments located in the 4100 block of Southway Lane for a reporting of shots fired call that occurred earlier that morning.

A resident told police she heard a loud noise at 1:30 a.m. After checking the home, she saw no damage.

Later that morning, the resident saw a bullet hole in the gutters and contacted the police. An investigation revealed that a round traveled into the home through a front window and into the living room ceiling.

While investigating the incident, officers located an unoccupied vehicle that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles.

Shell casings were also located and turned over to police by another apartment complex resident. No injuries or additional property damage were located.