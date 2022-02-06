Stafford man faces DUI charges after multi-car crash

The driver of a Volkswagen struck a Tesla, causing the Tesla to crash a tree and the Volkswagen to overturn. [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] Rodriguez [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] The driver of a Volkswagen struck a Tesla, causing the Tesla to crash a tree and the Volkswagen to overturn. [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office]

Authorities said they found the suspect who fled the crash scene hiding near a creek early this morning.

This morning at 1:25 a.m., deputies found an overturned car the 100 block of Shelton Shop Road in North Stafford. Authorities said that a Tesla had just pulled out of a driveway when it was. The impact caused Tesla to strike a tree.

The Volkswagen also left the roadway and came to rest o on its driver’s side in the woods along the road.

The driver and passenger of the Tesla remained on scene, and the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said authorities. The driver of the Volkswagen fled the scene on foot.

Deputies established a perimeter and called for K-9 and the Drone Team to respond. Deputy E.T. Osborn was on the perimeter and witnessed the suspect run through a yard near a fire station.

In under an hour, the suspect was hiding in a bamboo stand near a creek, said authorities.

According to authorities, Nicolas Rodriguez, 25, of Stafford, is charged with DUI, his second offense in five years. Rodriguez is also charged with DUI maiming, fleeing from law enforcement, reckless driving, and felony hit and run.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.