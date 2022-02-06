Opinion: After emails released, can residents trust Warner on School Board?

By Michael Halstead, Hartwood

During the 2021 Stafford County School Board election, a sitting board member released personal information regarding a minor child, violating the minor’s privacy and putting the minor’s safety at risk.

I can only conclude that Dr. Elizabeth Warner’s callous disregard for the safety of the minor and the staff and students at the minor’s school was to influence the outcome of the recent Stafford County School Board election.

She provided the information to Ms. Alyssa Halstead’s opponent, Mr. Mark Broklawski, who was also running for a seat to represent the Hartwood district taxpayers. I do not understand what necessary reason Broklawski would have to be included in the business of the School Board while not being a sitting member of it.

It is uncertain how that information was shared with others, but it eventually made its way into the possession of Dr. Robert L. Harris. Dr. Harris then proceeded to post the name of the minor child’s school, its address, and telephone to social media.

In releasing the information, Warner and Harris placed the minor child at risk and Stafford County students who attend school just up the street and county residents who utilize the public library in the area.

Under state law, FOIA requests can be made verbally over the phone or in-person, or in writing, via email, or fax.

“Except as otherwise specifically provided by law, all public records shall be open to inspection and copying by any citizens of the Commonwealth during the REGULAR OFFICE HOURS of the custodian of such records,” according to the state statute as posted on the county schools Strategic Communication and Community Engagement web page.

A FOIA request was submitted regarding Warner’s actions to determine how personal information related to the minor child was released. The request was submitted on November 5.

The related documents were received from the Stafford County Public Schools FOIA officer on November 19, 2021. After receiving an initial response from the appropriate authorities regarding his request, here is a timeline based on the documents obtained from the FOIA request.

Halstead sent the first email as a private citizen and school board candidate is dated shortly before 8:30 a.m. August 9, 2021. This email identified Ms. Halstead’s disagreement with the current mask policy but that the minor child would adhere to it. A follow-up email requesting all information related to the child be withheld if the email would be released sent to the school board two hours later.

Three days later, on August 12, a third email regarding the mask mandate was sent by Halstead to the school board. Six hours later, at 11:43 p.m., Warner forwarded that mask mandate follow-up email to Broklawski. On August 13., Warner forwarded the initial email regarding the mask mandate without redacting information related to the minor child. That email was sent to Broklawski at 10:13 a.m.

All correspondence and FOIA requests associated with Halstead’s communications with the school board were covered as part of the request. However, no associated documentation or FOIA request from Broklawski or Dr. Harris would legitimize their possession of the correspondence.

Warner’s reckless behavior has broad implications for all of Stafford County. It could even be construed as her directly trying to influence the outcome of the school board election by providing one opponent a perceived “upper hand” from her position as an Elected Constitutional Officer.

So how can Stafford County families and taxpayers be expected to trust Warner to do the right thing, protect our children and keep them safe? How are board members expected to trust Dr. Warner will not continue to advance her agenda while betraying the people she was elected to protect?

As a school board member, Warner reports to the taxpayers of Stafford County. She should also be held to the ethical standards defined by the Virginia Department of Education.

In this case, she has violated the 6th principle, which states, “maintain the confidentiality of information entrusted to us by preventing unauthorized disclosure.”

It is vital for the safety of all children that her actions be addressed at the highest level possible. At the minimum, she should be kept from any leadership positions on the board and be reprimanded for her actions and the irreparable damage that has resulted.

Warner has broken a bond that cannot be repaired by putting her political agenda ahead of Stafford County students. If there were a way to submit an ethics violation against her, it would have been done already, but there is no governing body for the board, only the people of Stafford County.

Michael Halstead is the husband of Hartwood District School Board member Alyssa Halstead.

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