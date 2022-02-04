Stafford woman returns to Sheetz, charged with auto theft

Sheriff’s deputies charged a woman they said stole a car after she was involved in an argument with the owner.

On Thursday, February 3 at 9:48 p.m., Deputy T.A. Vasquez went to a Sheetz gas station at 10 Washington Square Plaza for a report of auto theft. The victim said he was in the vehicle with an acquaintance arguing.

When the acquaintance threw his cell phone out of the vehicle, the victim stopped at Sheetz to use a phone. While in the store, the acquaintance drove off in his Honda Accord, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

As the deputy entered the stolen car’s information into a law enforcement database, the suspect drove back to the scene of the crime. Deputies converged on the area as she pulled into a parking spot and exited the stolen car.

The suspect initially gave a fictitious name, but was afforded one chance to avoid a false identity charge, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Justize Silver, 27, of Stafford, is charged with grand theft and operating a car without a driver’s license. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. A spokesman adds that Silver has an arrest warrant on file in Warren County for drug distribution.