Inspectors called after excavator strikes bridge in Stafford County

An excavator struck a low-hanging bridge at Route 17 and Interstate 95 in Stafford County this morning.

No one suffered injuries, and both roads were temporarily closed while Virginia Department of Transportation crews examined the bridge that carries interstate traffic over Route 17. As of 11:30 a.m., Interstate 95 reopened while the northbound portion of Route 17 remained closed.

Drivers on I-95 north needing to get to Route 17 north to get to Warrenton should take I-95 to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), where they can access I-95 southbound and use exit 133 to access Route 17 northbound or southbound, says VDOT.

VDOT installed a siren intended to warn drivers if their vehicles are too tall to pass through the low-hanging underpass. It’s unclear if that system was working when the crash occurred.

The crash scene is a construction zone as crews work to rebuild the intersection with new bridges and ramps as part of the I-95 Rappahannock River Crossing project. The work should be done in 2024.