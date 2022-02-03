Robber strolls in, strolls out injuring Home Depot employee

A man filled his cart with goods from a Home Depot Store in Woodbridge, pushed a store employee to the ground, and strolled out.

At 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, February, officers were called to the home improvement store at 14025 Foulger Square in Woodbridge, near Kohls, to investigate a robbery.

A store employee told police that a man entered the store, selected several items, and placed them into a shopping cart. When the man attempted to leave, an employee confronted him. A struggle ensued, and the man struck the employee with the cart, causing him to fall.

The suspect grabbed one of the unpaid items and got into the passenger side of a silver Toyota Camry with Florida license plates KYF-C82. T

The driver got away, and the employee reported minor injuries. In the end, a hammer drill kit was missing.

The robber is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, last seen wearing a red face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.