Stafford couple faces animal cruelty charges after 2 neglected dogs found

Dean, a 2-year-old pit bull is emaciated and struggles to stand. He’s now under the care of a veterinarian. [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] Authorities rescued Dean and Gracie from a home in Stafford County and charge their owners with animal cruelty. [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office]

After authorities found two malnourished dogs on death’s doorstep, a Stafford County couple faces animal cruelty charges.

On January 25 at 1:30 p.m., Stafford Deputy O.J. Hepperle responded to a townhome in England Run for a welfare check of a dog. She located a six-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized dog named Gracie that was extremely skinny.

Deputy Hepperle located a two-year-old pit bull named Dean in much worse shape in the backyard.

Dean is emaciated and struggles to stand. Authorities took the dogs to White Oak Animal Hospital. Unable to walk, deputies had to carry Dean inside.

A vet examination revealed Dean’s organs were failing, and his survival chances were slim, said authorities.

Deputy Hepperle agreed to foster Dean and brought him home. On January 27, she noticed Dean’s breathing was labored and took the dog to Virginia Veterinary Center in Fredericksburg. The vet administered fluids to stabilize the a and kept him for continued care.

Just after midnight, January 28, Deputy Hepperle received a call indicating Dean was rapidly declining and may need to be euthanized.

She rushed to the vet. After she arrived, Dean’s heart rate increased. While Dean is still receiving around-the-clock care, Gracie is being cared for at the county animal shelter.

Dean’s medical expenses are mounting. The sheriff’s office asks anyone who would like to contribute to his care to contact Friends of Stafford County Animal Shelter.

Ryan and Crystal Wood, 34 and 31, respectively, each face two counts of animal cruelty. Both were arrested on an unsecured bond on Monday, January 31, and released by the magistrate.