Opinion: Supervisor Candland right on school board’s insane mask decision

Supervisor Candland’s op-ed is right on target. It’s time to get rid of the mask mandate in our Prince William County schools.

The mandate is not supported by science, not supported by the majority of parents, the kids absolutely hate it, and the teachers are put in a bad position. We can go in most any establishment without facing a mask mandate.

As soon as our kids get out of school the masks come off, they play sports and other games together, and the masks do not go back on until they walk through the school doors the next day. What’s wrong with this picture?

Every parent should have the right to determine whether they want their child to wear a mask or not. Thank you Supervisor Candland for try to insert some sanity into this otherwise insane decision by our school board.

James R. Hardin

Haymarket