News Student conducts Trump hat study at school, receives death threat By Potomac Local News Published January 19, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:29PM As part of a one-week study, Palmer Denny, 17, a Colgan High School student in Prince William County, logged 27 nasty comments after wearing a pro-Donald Trump baseball cap to school. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News #Prince William County Public Schools