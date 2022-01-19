News

Student conducts Trump hat study at school, receives death threat

By Potomac Local News
As part of a one-week study, Palmer Denny, 17, a Colgan High School student in Prince William County, logged 27 nasty comments after wearing a pro-Donald Trump baseball cap to school. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN]

This one’s for the people who really care about local news.

Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts.

Think that’s you?
👉 Join Locals Only
Already a member? Sign in

Author