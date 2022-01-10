Community Notes

New Year’s Baby: Crystal Ardinger and James Jones welcomed baby girl Gracelynn at 10:59 a.m. on January 1, 2022. [Press release]

Not big enough for two: Del. Luke Torian, one of the Virginia House of Delegates’ most powerful Democrats, has been drawn into the same district as Del. Elizabeth Guzman, one of the House’s most progressive Democrats, under new redistricting maps finalized by the Supreme Court of Virginia. [Prince William Times]

Virtual artist talk: Brown’s exhibit, titled Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021, will be featured throughout February at the ARTfactory (formerly Prince William Center for the Arts) in Manassas in honor of Black History Month. [Press release]