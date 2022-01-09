Updated: Police identify pedestrian stuck and killed on Sudley Road

[Updated Monday, January 10] A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night near Logan’s Roadhouse outside Manassas.

Prince William police report:

The driver of the 2006 Toyota Highlander was identified as a 51-year-old man of Manassas

Fatal Crash Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit have identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) on January 8. The deceased was identified as Raul SONTAY VICENTE, 42, of Manassas. Identified: The deceased was identified as Raul SONTAY VICENTE, 42, of Manassas

The original report from Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On January 8 at 8:22PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to Sudley Rd. and Sudley Manor Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on Sudley Rd. between Donegan Dr. and Sudley Manor Dr., when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. The victim’s identification will be released once confirmed by the medical examiner, and next of kin has been notified. The investigation continues.

The driver of the 2006 Toyota Highlander was identified as a 51-year-old man of Manassas