Community Notes

Get printed: Prince William County residents can now schedule appointments for fingerprinting services through the Police Department’s website. [Prince William County Police Department]

Short handed: The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays, beginning January 9, after the holiday season, until further notice. [Prince William County Government]

Optimism: A report from a small business association showed businesses are slightly more optimistic than they were a few months ago, but many still have concerns about the future and some Virginia industries have economic concerns. [The Center Square]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.