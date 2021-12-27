Community Notes

$440 million: Prince William County is asking for over $440 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority for eight road projects in the latest update to the authority’s six-year funding program. [Insidenova.com]

12-hour delay: In a rough start to the Christmas holiday for some Amtrak passengers, a train from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida was delayed for nearly 12 hours Thursday — affecting more than 350 people. [WTOP-FM]

Lighting up the town: Congratulations to the winners of the inaugural Occoquan Lights event. [Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta]

Road work: There will be some lane closures in our area this week as we inch closer to the New Year. [Virignia Department of Transportation]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.