Trooper’s car pinned, overturns in Prince William County

Another driver pinned a Virginia State Trooper’s car against a Jersey wall, causing it to overturn in Prince William County occurred on Thursday, December 23. [Photo: Virginia State Police] Emergency crews took a Virginia State Trooper to a hospital after a driver pinned his car to a Jersey wall, causing it to overturn occurred on Thursday, December 23. [Photo: Virginia State Police] A Maryland man, whom police said used his Chevrolet Malibu to pin a Virginia State Police trooper, causing his car to overturn on Interstate 95 occurred on Thursday, December 23, , was captured near Duke Street in Alexandria. [Photo: Virginia State Police]

[Updated 10:30 a.m.] We’re just learning of the death of a Woodbridge man died early this morning in a crash on the Capital Beltway.

Virignia State police report:

At 2:58 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 22), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the ramp from northbound I-95 to northbound I-495.

A 1989 Chevrolet Corvette struck the right jersey wall and then struck the left jersey wall. The driver, Douglas T. Wilson, 65, of Woodbridge, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident that occurred Thursday, December 23, a Virginia State Police trooper’s car overturned in Prince William County after a driver pinned it to a wall.

The trooper stopped to help another trooper who had stopped a car on Interstate 95 north, just before Dale Boulevard at 4:57 p.m. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu struck the trooper’s parked vehicle, which had flashing emergency lights, and kept going.

The trooper got into his car to pursue the striking driver and caught up with the Malibu about seven miles north near the Fairfax County line. The driver of the Malibu rammed the trooper’s patrol car into a Jersey wall causing it to flip onto its side, said a state police spokeswoman.

The driver of the Malibu Continued north while emergency crews took the trooper to a hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Eventually, Fairfax County police stopped the driver at Duke Street in Alexandria. A department spokesman states:

Around 5:04 p.m., Fairfax County Police Officers responded to the area of northbound I-95, and the Lorton exit in Lorton after a Virginia State Trooper’s vehicle was struck by a 2014 black Chevy Malibu that fled the scene. While on their way, officers observed the suspect’s vehicle and engaged in a pursuit with Virginia State Police. Our officers recognized an opportunity to stop the vehicle and utilized the Precision Immobilization Technique that ended the pursuit in the area of I-395 and Duke Street in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County.

Douglas Johnson Jr., 31, of Maryland, was arrested and charged with felony speed to elude.