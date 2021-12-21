Community Notes

HOT lanes delay: A 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes in Northern Virginia is behind schedule as the project is entangled in a contractual dispute over soil conditions that has slowed construction. Officials said the $565 million project was to be finished in October 2022, but the project will take longer to complete. [The Washington Post/paywall]

Wastewater windfall: This significant proposed investment by the Commonwealth is part of the Governor’s historic funding for the Chesapeake Bay and clean water infrastructure, as well as important water conservation and clean water accessibility initiatives. [Press release]

Christmas closures: Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24, 2021. [Stafford County Government]

Volunteer opportunities: The folks at ACTS Hunger Prevention Center have an urgent need for Donation DriversWednesdays thru Sundays. [Volunteer Prince William]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.