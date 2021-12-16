Community Notes

Manassas Vice Mayor to chair regional transportation board: At its December meeting, the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) chose a new slate of board officers for 2022. [National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board]

Northam proposes to end grocery tax, cut income tax, give rebates: Before departing from the governor’s office in mid-January, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to include tax relief for businesses and low-income residents in his two-year budget proposal, he announced Tuesday. [The Center Square]

Brooke Road flooding fix: Stafford County supervisors voted Tuesday night unanimously to apply for a federal grant to help end the excessive flooding on Brooke Road each time it rains. [Fredericksburg.com]

Woodbridge man gets five years: A Woodbridge man was ordered Wednesday to serve five years in prison for his role in a Spotsylvania County armed robbery in which the victims were lured to the robbery under the guise of buying catalytic converters. [Fredericksburg.com]

First Day Hike: To encourage outdoor hiking, all Virignia State Parks will offer free parking on Jan. 1, 2022 and visitors to each park will receive a commemorative water bottle sticker. [Virginia State Parks]

Marine Corps Marathon events announced: The Marine Corps Marathon Organization unveiled the 2022 event lineup. [Marine Corps Marathon Organization]

Firehouse Subs raising money for tornado victims: Starting today through December 26, all U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants – including the 30 locations right here in the Washington, D.C. area – are raising money to help victims of the devastating tornadoes. [Firehouse Subs]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.