Features Hungarian artist paints mural at Potomac Science Center By Rick Horner Published December 13, 2021 at 8:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 9:05AM George Mason University hired a Hungarian artist to paint a new mural on its Potomac Science Center in Woodbridge and paid all his expenses. [Photo: PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Woodbridge