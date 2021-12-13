Features

Hungarian artist paints mural at Potomac Science Center

By Rick Horner
George Mason University hired a Hungarian artist to paint a new mural on its Potomac Science Center in Woodbridge and paid all his expenses. [Photo: PLN]

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