Community Notes

Dumfries Christmas Parade: Here are some photos from Mayor Derrick Wood, who took part in the 47th Annual Dumfries Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 11. [Mayor Derrick Wood Facebook]

Nokesville Christmas Parade: In western Prince William County, the village of Nokesville held its annual Christmas parade. [Mike Beaty/Flickr]

Road work: Here’s a look at road work planned in our region this week. [Virginia Department of Transportation]

DMV expanding in-person service: In western Prince William County, the village of Nokesville held its annual Christmas parade. [Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.