Community Notes

Finishing touches: As the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project continues, crews need daytime lane closures, and brief traffic stops on Route 3 Business this week to complete work underneath the bridge between Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg. [Virginia Department of Transportation]

New Board blood: The Stafford Education Foundation announced four new board members to support the non-profit’s work to impact and advance education in Stafford County Public Schools through charitable activities that support sound educational programs and practices. [Stafford Education Association]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.