Community Notes

Traffic stops on I-95: Drivers traveling through Stafford County during the overnight hours next week should know about upcoming roadwork that could delay their trip. [Virginia Department of Transportation]

Go Stafford: The Stafford County Department of Economic Development and Tourism launched a new version of its website, gostaffordva.com. The redesigned site focuses on communicating the benefits of locating or expanding businesses in Stafford County. [Stafford County Government]

Live marathon to return: The Marine Corps Historic Half Weekend will return live and in-person to Fredericksburg in 2022, on May 20 through 22. Runners can celebrate by registering now for the Marine Corps Historic Half (MCHH), Semper 5ive, or Devil Dog Double. [Marine Corps Marathon]

Christmastime in Prince William: Multiple businesses and non-profit agencies in Prince William County scheduled holiday events this year. The county’s Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department compiled a complete event listing. [Prince William County Government]

Expanded toll lanes: Virginia is studying extending express lanes in the 11 mile stretch from the Interstate 95/I-395 interchange in Springfield along the southern part of the Beltway, across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, into Maryland, near National Harbor. [WTOP]