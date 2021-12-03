Published December 3, 2021 at 10:52AM | Updated December 3, 2021 at 3:37PM

Save $24 on new membership, help us tell the stories that matter most

Covering the news is not something done online, from home, wearing a pair of pajamas.

We attend long government meetings (some lasting more than 10 hours).

We go to the local courthouse to dig up records kept only in the halls of justice.

We develop sources to provide critical information about decisions that affect you and your family.

We go to the scene of breaking news to help you understand the story and how it will affect your neighborhood.

We’re constantly publishing new information to keep you up to date with the latest developments in your communities.

In this day and age, Americans are distrusting its news media.

Gallup poll: Americans’ Trust in Media Dips to Second Lowest on Record

Would you please help us provide TRUSTED local news and information to our communities?

Please click here, use this coupon, and SAVE $24 instantly when you become a member and pay only $10 $8 a month.

Get access to 100% of our original news reporting.

Please help us achieve our goal of 100 new members by the end of the year.

Since November 1, we’ve welcomed nearly 20 new members.

With the money you save, you can get a new pair of pajamas for yourself.

Thank you,

Uriah Kiser