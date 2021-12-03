Save $24 on new membership, help us tell the stories that matter most

Covering the news is not something done online, from home, wearing a pair of pajamas.
- We attend long government meetings (some lasting more than 10 hours).
- We go to the local courthouse to dig up records kept only in the halls of justice.
- We develop sources to provide critical information about decisions that affect you and your family.
- We go to the scene of breaking news to help you understand the story and how it will affect your neighborhood.
- We’re constantly publishing new information to keep you up to date with the latest developments in your communities.
In this day and age, Americans are distrusting its news media.
- Gallup poll: Americans’ Trust in Media Dips to Second Lowest on Record
- Would you please help us provide TRUSTED local news and information to our communities?
Please click here, use this coupon, and SAVE $24 instantly when you become a member and pay only
$10 $8 a month.
- Get access to 100% of our original news reporting.
- Please help us achieve our goal of 100 new members by the end of the year.
- Since November 1, we’ve welcomed nearly 20 new members.
- With the money you save, you can get a new pair of pajamas for yourself.
Thank you,
Uriah Kiser