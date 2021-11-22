John Alexander Silverstrand

John, known to his family as Alex, died November 17, 2021, after a heart attack.

He was just two weeks shy of his 50th birthday. He graduated from Washington-Lee High School of Arlington after attending Potomac Senior High School in Woodbridge. He also attended The Lab School of Washington D.C.

After high school, he taught children ski lessons at Liberty Mountain and Bryce Resorts. After attending Johnson & Wales University in Norfolk, he was a chef in several restaurants in Woodbridge, and Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, Nevada.

Alex suffered a complicated life and severe health issues. He suffered from liver disease, a burst artery from an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in his brain, diabetes, throat cancer, COVID, and finally, a heart attack.

He leaves behind his mother, Lynda Silverstrand; maternal grandfather, Henry Nash (who died on November 19, 2021); sister, Wendy Silverstrand; his sister’s child, Lauren Julianna Hunsaker; his aunts and uncles: Janice Litt and her husband Eric, Nancy Eubank and her husband Brad, Marta Burklin and her husband Shawn, Melissa Long, and Matt Nash and his wife Kim; and many cousins in Virginia, California, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Wyoming, and South Dakota. He was predeceased by his father, John Scott Silverstrand.

A memorial service will be held at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191, at 7 p.m. on November 30, 2021.