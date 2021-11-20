Stafford man faces charges in Dumfries robbery, second suspect wanted

A Stafford man faces charges following a strong-armed robbery in Dumfries.

Meanwhile, police are searching for a Woodbridge man in connection to the crime.

On Thursday, November 18, at 8:25 p.m., officers were called to the 15000 block of Bridgeport Drive. in Dumfries to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 26-year-old man, told police that while outside of a home, he was approached by two acquaintances who pushed him to the ground.

The men struck and kicked the victim before taking his wallet, police said. Eventually, the men fled the area in a vehicle. The victim called the police.

The victim suffered minor injuries. During the investigation, officers identified both suspects. Later that evening, officers located one, Vincent Michael Soto, and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the other suspect, identified as Harold Robert Hawkes III, of the 12800 block of Valleywood Drive in Woodbridge.

Attempts to locate Hawkes III, 29, have been unsuccessful. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He is wanted for robbery.