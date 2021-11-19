Stafford deputies takedown 2 fugitives in as many days

Stafford County deputies used a taser to arrest a wanted fugitive who had stopped to jump-start his vehicle.

The Stafford sheriff’s office reports:

On November 18 at 2:28 p.m., First Sgt. C.L. Cain had just finished working a traffic accident on Cool Spring Road near Fredericksburg when he thought there was another accident at the intersection of White Oak and Deacon roads.

As he pulled up to the scene, he realized it was a disabled truck, and another vehicle was trying to provide a jump start.

Later, James Womack, 39, of Mount Jackson, attempted to jump-start the truck. First Sgt. Cain provided the truck registration to dispatch and learned Womack had an active felony warrant in Shenandoah County.

Womack continued working on the truck as First Sgt. Cain awaited backup units. First Sgt. W.T. Johnson and Deputy A.W. Sypolt arrived a short time later, and the trio approached Womack.

Womack acted as if he was getting his identification from the vehicle. Womack darted from First Sgt. Cain into the roadway, around the car and toward the sidewalk. He encountered First Sgt. Johnson at the sidewalk, and the pair went over the guardrail and down a small hill.

Womack continued to resist arrest. Deputies used OC spray, but it had no effect, as Womack continued to try and wiggle away and bring his hands under his body.

The introduction of a taser ended the resistance, and deputies handcuffed Womack.

At this point, the OC spray had taken effect, and Womack began to complain about the burning. Deputies called rescue crews to wash out the spray from Womack’s eyes.

Womack was served with the outstanding felony warrant and charged with fleeing from law enforcement and resisting arrest.

First Sgt. Cain, the Traffic Safety Unit supervisor, does not overlook the charges of no title, no registration, improper registration, no insurance, no state inspection, fictitious inspection, and driving while revoked. These summonses will be obtained in the near future.