Stafford deputies takedown 2 fugitives in as many days

Stafford County deputies used a taser to arrest a wanted fugitive who had stopped to jump-start his vehicle.
The Stafford sheriff’s office reports:
On November 18 at 2:28 p.m., First Sgt. C.L. Cain had just finished working a traffic accident on Cool Spring Road near Fredericksburg when he thought there was another accident at the intersection of White Oak and Deacon roads.
As he pulled up to the scene, he realized it was a disabled truck, and another vehicle was trying to provide a jump start.
Later, James Womack, 39, of Mount Jackson, attempted to jump-start the truck. First Sgt. Cain provided the truck registration to dispatch and learned Womack had an active felony warrant in Shenandoah County.
Womack continued working on the truck as First Sgt. Cain awaited backup units. First Sgt. W.T. Johnson and Deputy A.W. Sypolt arrived a short time later, and the trio approached Womack.
Womack acted as if he was getting his identification from the vehicle. Womack darted from First Sgt. Cain into the roadway, around the car and toward the sidewalk. He encountered First Sgt. Johnson at the sidewalk, and the pair went over the guardrail and down a small hill.
Womack continued to resist arrest. Deputies used OC spray, but it had no effect, as Womack continued to try and wiggle away and bring his hands under his body.
The introduction of a taser ended the resistance, and deputies handcuffed Womack.
At this point, the OC spray had taken effect, and Womack began to complain about the burning. Deputies called rescue crews to wash out the spray from Womack’s eyes.
Womack was served with the outstanding felony warrant and charged with fleeing from law enforcement and resisting arrest.
First Sgt. Cain, the Traffic Safety Unit supervisor, does not overlook the charges of no title, no registration, improper registration, no insurance, no state inspection, fictitious inspection, and driving while revoked. These summonses will be obtained in the near future.
U.S. Marshals carried out a warrant for an arrest for a man wanted in connection to charges filed in Florida, where police said he fired a gun inside a home during a domestic assault.
The sheriff’s office reports:
On November 17, Detective J.G. Wright III and Deputy D.T. Aubrecht assisted the U.S. Marshals with locating a man wanted in Florida for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm at a residence, domestic assault and battery, and uttering.
The subject was identified as Nicolas Ayala, 23. Ayala was reported to be in an apartment on Malvern Lakes Circle. The fugitive was located in the apartment complex and taken into custody without incident. The magistrate obtained a fugitive from justice warrant, and Ayala was ordered held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Detective Wright proceeded to execute a search warrant at the apartment where Ayala was staying. During the search of the apartment, two firearms were recovered that were reported stolen from Sebastian, Florida. Additional charges are pending for Ayala in regards to the firearms
In other Stafford sheriff’s reports:
LARCENY
Lidl, 1175 Warrenton Road, 11/18, 2:16 p.m. Resident reported her cellphone, wallet, and credit cards were stolen from her purse while shopping in the grocery store. Deputy D.T. Aubrecht will review the video inside the store to develop a suspect.
Stonehaven Drive, 11/18, 6:15 p.m. Resident reported a window on his vehicle was smashed, and a license plate that was sitting in the back window was stolen. The theft is believed to have occurred between 8:00 p.m. on November 16 and 7:00 a.m. on November 17. The license plate information has been entered as stolen in a law enforcement database.
VANDALISM
Jersey Mike’s, 1495 Stafford Market Place, 11/18, 2:17 p.m. Resident reported her vehicle was vandalized earlier in the day while parked in the parking lot near the restaurant. The car was scratched in several places, and a crude word was keyed into the paint.