Spotsylvania woman dies while helping friend back out of parking space

A Spotsylvania woman died while helping a friend back out of a parking space.

At 11:16 a.m., deputies from the Stafford sheriff’s office received a report of a pedestrian struck in the parking lot of a beauty salon at 4 Harrell Road in the Falmouth section of the county.

The initial investigation revealed the 89-year-old driver of a Hyundai Elantra backed into the victim, pinning the pedestrian against an unoccupied, parked vehicle in the lot.

The woman succumbed to her injuries. Hazel Cobb, 66, of Spotsylvania, was pronounced dead. The accident is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Cobb and the 89-year-old driver were friends, authorities said. The victim was helping the driver back out of a parking space when she was struck and killed.