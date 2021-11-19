Coronavirus tests kits available at Fredericksburg, Stafford branch libraries

Starting today, residents can go to Fredericksburg’s regional libraries to get a health check.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library has been selected as part of the Virginia Department of Health’s pilot program to distribute free COVID-19 antigen test kits.

Residents can pick up test kits through curbside pickup at any library branch, including the Porter and Howell branches in Stafford County. A CRRL library card is not required.

Kits will not be available at Fried Center at the Germanna Community College on Old Potomac Church Road or IdeaSpace on Princess Anne Street in Downtown Fredericksburg. Each kit is labeled with instructions and expiration date.

Use of a test kit requires:

Valid picture ID*

Internet connection

Access to camera and microphone through phone or computer

Residents do not need to show a picture ID, nor a CRRL library card is required to pick up a test kit.