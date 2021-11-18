Teen charged after robberies at tobacco shop, Sheetz gas station

Authorities captured a teenager they say robbed a tobacco store and a nearby gas station with a knife.

The Stafford sheriff’s office reports:

At 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, deputies responded to Tobacco and More in the 1000 block of Garrisonville Road for a robbery. Employees reported a thin black male entered the store and presented a knife, demanding cash from both registers.

The suspect additionally took vaping products values over $600 before fleeing on foot.

Detectives and deputies began canvassing the area for a suspect. Deputy R.S. Dominguez, Detective A. Sanchez, Jr. and Detective J.C. Wright III located a suspect on St. Roberts Drive. The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male from Stafford County. Stolen vape product, cash and a knife were recovered.

The juvenile has been charged with robbery and is held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile is also the suspect in a robbery of the nearby Sheetz at 1175 Garrisonville Road on November 11. The suspect displayed a knife and fled on foot from that robbery.

Detective C.L. Jacobs is the case officer for that robbery and will be seeking charges against the same juvenile.

There were no injuries in either robbery.