Lane closures to be lifted for Thanksgiving travelers

State transpiration officials want to ease the driver for Thanksgiving travelers next week, by suspending lane closures on highways throughout the commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, until noon on Monday, Nov. 29. While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

The agency also tracks when roads are the busiest.

Based on the traffic data, the busiest travel day is on Tuesday with heavy congestion between noon and 8 p.m. and moderate congestion throughout the day. Heavy congestion is also expected on Wednesday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with moderate congestion during the shoulder hours. Saturday shows moderate congestion between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Carpoolers won’t have to worry about HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 on Thanksgiving Day. The state will also suspend toll collection on I-66 inside the Captial Beltway on the holiday.

Tolls will still be in effect on E-ZPass Express Lanes everywhere else, to include I-95, 395, and 495.

Here’s the schedule for the E-ZPass Express Lanes revisable lanes on I-95 and 395.