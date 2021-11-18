Drunken cyclist arrested in Stafford County, authorities say

Authorities arrested a man riding a bicycle in the area of Bells Hill Road after investigations said he had too much to drink.

The Stafford sheriff’s office reports:

Tour de Stafford Interrupted by Arrest

An intoxicated bicyclist was jailed this morning for his safety, and the safety of the motoring public.

At 9:11 a.m. (5:11 p.m. in Moscow) Deputy P.A. Thomas responded to the area of the Wayside for an intoxicated person call.

He discovered Jamario Dawkins, 39, of no fixed address pushing a bicycle in the 200 block of Bells Hill Road. As Deputy Thomas approached in his marked patrol car, Dawkins laid the bike down in the roadway and took a pull from a Steel Reserve beer bottle.

Deputy Thomas initiated a conversation, but Dawkins got on the bike and took a few wobbly pedals down the road. Dawkins was then ordered to stop and complied. Dawkins had glassy eyes, and obviously, an odor of alcoholic beverage. He claimed he was riding the bike to Spotsylvania.

Dawkins was charged with public intoxication and drinking in public. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. The bicycle is stored at the Sheriff’s Office until he is able to continue his cross county journey.