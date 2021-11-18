Prince William police report:

Armed Robbery – On October 26 at 11:48AM, officers responded to the 10100 block of Irongate Way in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, an 18-year-old man, reported to police that he was walking in the parking lot of the above area when he observed two unknown men standing near parked vehicles.

As the victim walked near the men, one of them grabbed and pinned him against a light-colored SUV. One of the men then brandished a knife before taking the victim’s money.

The victim was able to temporarily separate from the suspects before they chased him on foot into a nearby neighborhood where a woman intervened. When the suspects observed the woman calling the police, they fled the area in the light-colored SUV.

While investigating, officers determined the SUV was a cream-colored 2007 Ford Edge with Virginia license plates: VUG-2438. The vehicle was previously reported stolen earlier that day from the Manassas area of Prince William County. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male, between 18-25 years old, approximately 5’10”, 175lbs. Last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans and carrying a knife

A black male, between 18-25 years old, approximately 5’10”, 175lbs. Last seen wearing a white shirt and red pants