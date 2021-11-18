An argument between customers led to shooting inside Potomac Mills mall

A shooting inside Potomac Mills mall on Thursday, November 18, stemmed from an argument between two customers.

One man was struck by a bullet at 3:09 p.m., and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

When they arrived, they found a man entered the Fashion Mechanics and began arguing with another man. The argument escalated and the two began fighting, police said.

During the altercation, one man retrieved a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking the other. Both fled the store, and the injured man drove to an area hospital for treatment.

There were no other injuries. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Police asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call 703-792-6500.

The shooting incident occurred on the same day the shopping center, one of the biggest in the region, announced its Thanksgiving operating schedule.

The shopping center will close Thanksgiving Day and open early at 6 a.m. Friday, November 26, during traditional “Black” Friday sales.